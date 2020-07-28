New Delhi: Terming the ban on Chinese apps a ‘deliberate interference’, Beijing on Tuesday urged India to lift the ban on its apps as soon as possible. Also Read - 'China Has Been Covering up': Hong Kong Doctor Breaks Silence Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Issuing a statement, China said that India must correct its 'wrongdoing'; otherwise it will take necessary measures to protect the interest of its businesses.

The statement from China comes a day after India banned 47 more Chinese apps, taking the total number of mobile applications banned for being prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country, to 106.

On Monday, Chinese messaging app WeChat suspended its services for users in India. As per reports, a number of people using WeChat were automatically logged out from the app.

Soon after disabling its services, WeChat sent a notification saying that pursuant to Indian law, WeChat is not able to offer services to India users at the moment.

Reacting to the ban on Chinese apps by India, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy, Counselor Ji Rong in a statement told India Today that the matter of WeChat app being banned has been taken up with the Indian side.

Earlier on June 29, the Central government had banned 59 Chinese apps, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.