Beijing: As the Chinese capital grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak, Beijing has intensified restrictive measures against Covid-19 in an effort to reduce cross-infection as high mobility is expected during the five-day Labour Day holiday. Beijing began mass testing millions of residents earlier this week as it scrambled to stamp out a growing COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, restaurants in the region have also been ordered to close dine-in services to reduce the risk of cross-infection. Restaurants have been ordered to only provide takeout services from Sunday to Wednesday, during China’s Labor Day holidays.Also Read - Labour Day: What Is May Day And Why Is It Celebrated

Beijing authorities reported 67 new infections on Saturday, taking the city’s total to nearly 300 since April 22. Authorities have also ordered parks, scenic areas and entertainment venue to operate at half capacity during the holiday period. Schools have also been ordered closed. Also Read - Delhi Sees Slight Dip in Number of COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hrs, Active Cases Rise to 5,716

Beijing now has six high-risk areas and 23 medium-risk areas. According to Ding Jianhua with the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, many cases in the latest upsurge in Beijing were infected at restaurants. Beijing is also preparing to construct makeshift hospitals for a rainy day. Also Read - Over 20 Trapped, 39 Missing In China Building Collapse; Prez Xi Orders All-Out Efforts For Rescue

So far, about 4,000 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 infections in Beijing, and more venues are being transformed into large-scale makeshift hospitals in case of need, Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a press conference on Saturday.

“The makeshift hospitals are built to treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, which is an effective means to block the spread of the epidemic. It’s also vital to reduce overuse of medical resources and ensure that citizens get medical treatment in time,” said Li.

Li added that residents need not panic as there are currently “not so many patients in Beijing, but we should plan ahead”. A negative nucleic acid test result is required to enter public venues during the Labour Day holiday. The city government will also require people who enter public places or take public transport to hold a negative nucleic acid test within seven days starting from May 5. Nucleic acid testing will be made available to citizens free of charge from May 3 to facilitate the public.

Beijing is trying to prevent a massive outbreak that could trigger a citywide lockdown like the one that has paralyzed Shanghai for more than three weeks. Millions of residents there have been under lockdown and food has run low at times, prompting heavy criticism despite government efforts to censor it.