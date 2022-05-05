Beijing/China: In a bid to contain the rising COVID-19 cases, Beijing has tightened restrictions and closed around 10% of the stations in its vast subway system. Associated Press reported that 40 stations have been closed in the morning and 20 more were shut in the afternoon to break the chain of the transmission. Issuing a message, the Beijing subway authorities said that the mostly downtown stations were being shut as part of epidemic control measures. No date for the resumption of service has been announced yet.Also Read - Hong Kong Reopens Beaches and Pools, Beijing Relaxes Quarantine Rules

Following this, the streets were deserted as the government urged people to switch to work from home mode. For the unversed, authorities in Beijing are battling hard to contain the COVID-19 spread as the world’s second-biggest economy has been witnessing the worst coronavirus outbreak since its onset. A high alert has been sounded across the city (Beijing) with restaurants and bars limited to take out. Gyms and schools have been asked to shut down in the wake of rising COVID cases. Also Read - Beijing Shuts Down Dozens of Subway Stations to Stem COVID Spread

Mass COVID Testing Underway

Notably, Beijing began mass testing millions of residents as it scrambled to stamp out a growing COVID-19 outbreak. Videos emerging from Shanghai showed that people are being forced to undergo COVID test. One such video doing rounds on social media showed a woman pinned down by a man for a COVID test. In the video, the woman can be seen lying down on the floor with a man on top of her. She is seen resisting the test but the man atop her pulled her hands and forcibly opens her mouth letting a healthcare worker take her swab samples.

Note: India.com can’t vouch for the authenticity of the video

COVID-19 Cases Show Downward Trend

Beijing on Thursday reported just 50 new cases, eight of them asymptomatic. Shanghai also saw a drop to 4,651 new cases, all but 261 asymptomatic, with an additional 13 deaths. China’s biggest city recorded a daily peak of 27,605 new cases on April 13.

Questions have arisen about the surprisingly low death toll amid an outbreak of more than 400,000 cases in the city that is home to China’s main stock market and biggest port.