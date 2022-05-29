Beijing: Nearly a month after being under restrictions due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Beijing has finally decided to ease curbs in Beijing will ease curbs in some low-risk areas of the Chinese capital on Sunday to allow a return to normal life. Fangshan and Shunyi districts can shift from work-from-home to normal mode, the officials told a news conference.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Records 42 COVID-19 Cases, Active Count Stands At 298

Public transportation including buses, taxis and subway will resume service in three districts, and shopping malls will be allowed be reopen in some areas. But the city will hold off resumption for businesses including tutoring, internet cafes and karaoke bars, the government said.

China's capital Beijing reported 14 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 28, down from 18 a day earlier, the city government said on Sunday. Local asymptomatic cases increased slightly to seven from six from the previous day, it said.

Beijing has reported 1,716 COVID infections from April 22 through Saturday afternoon, officials said.