New Delhi: A thundering explosion, caught on camera injured many people in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday. Windows shattered and a huge plume of smoke was seen rising into the sky.

According to a Reuters report, at least 10 people are feared to have been killed in the blast while local media reports claimed that dozens have been trapped under the rubble.

It is, however, not yet clear what caused the massive explosion that appeared to have occurred near Beirut port.

Footage from the massive explosion in Beirut Port, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/bdvzrS05Qf — Beirut Today (@bey_today) August 4, 2020

The explosion caused wreckage to range up to hundreds of metres. Scores of videos and pictures surfaced online claiming many injuries and extensive damage to property due to the “deafening” blast.

Twitter has been flooded with images, videos and local reports of the blast. Many citizens have been extensively seeking for blood donations in hospitals that have apparently been flooded with bloodied people.

It must be noted that the explosion has occurred at a sensitive time for Lebanon, ahead of the verdict of the trial of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri who was killed in 2005.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.