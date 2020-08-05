New Delhi: A minimum of 100 people were killed and over 4,000 people have been injured in the colossal explosion that sent shockwaves across Beirut and nearby areas of Lebanon. At least 20,000 people are feared to have become homeless after the blast on Tuesday evening. Also Read - A Bride Runs For Life During Wedding Photoshoot While Migrant Woman Saves Child: Viral Videos Show Horror of Beirut Blast | Watch

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday called for an emergency meeting and declared a two-week-long 'state of emergency' in the capital city of the already financially-torn Lebanon.

"It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Prime Minister Hassan Diab said at a defence council meeting earlier today.

The blast was caught on camera by many and widely shared across social media platforms, as people saw a mushroom-like cloud of smoke rising into the sky from the port area, what appeared to be an initial explosion. A second explosion took place within minutes and left buildings damaged, blowing out windows and doors.

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceilings collapsed and windows were left shattered.

In a televised address, PM Diab appealed to countries and friends of Lebanon to extend all help possible to the devastated nation. “We are witnessing a real catastrophe,” he said at the address.

The explosions have occurred at a sensitive time for Lebanon, ahead of the verdict of the trial of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri who was assassinated in February 2005.