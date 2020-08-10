New Delhi: Amid clashes with protestors and policemen, a fire broke out on Sunday at the entrance of the parliament in central Beirut on Sunday as demonstrators tried to break into the cordoned-off area, local media reported. Also Read - Beirut Explosions: 157 Dead, Nearly 300,000 Homeless; India to Extend Help to Lebanon

Streets of Lebanon have been filled with anger with agitators clashing with the security forces over the past six days against the administration's negligence that resulted in devastating explosions in Lebanon's Beirut, leaving the capital city gasping for breath.

Visuals released by local media channels showed the police firing tear gas shells to disperse the angry mob as they tried to break into the housing and transport ministry offices.

Last evening, Lebanon’s Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad and Environment Minister Damianos Kattar announced their resignations over the government’s failure to live up to their expectations.

Notably, Lebanese President Michel Aoun had declared a two-week-long ‘state of emergency’ in Beirut, handing the control of the capital’s security to the military.

At least 158 people died, more than 6,000 were injured and nearly 300,000 people have been left homeless after two massive explosions from a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at Beirut port.

The blasts were caught on camera by many and widely shared across social media platforms. A mushroom-like cloud of smoke was seen rising into the sky from the port area, what appeared to be an initial explosion. A second explosion took place within minutes shattering windows, knocking down doors and balconies, leaving buildings damaged.