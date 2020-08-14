New Delhi: In solidarity and extending support to the crisis-hit Beirut in the aftermath of the massive explosions earlier this month, the Government of India on Friday organised ’emergency humanitarian aid’ on an Air Force flight with food supplies and medicines to help rebuild the capital city of Lebanon. Also Read - Beirut Blast Impact: NASA Satellite Captures Damage Caused After Beirut Blast From Space

“India demonstrates solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut. 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, is on its way to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft,” tweeted External Affair Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Also Read - Beirut Blasts: Lebonon PM Hassan Diab Announces Resignation of Govt Over Tragic Explosions

India demonstrates solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut. 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, is on its way to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft. pic.twitter.com/JIfvdrvSYc Also Read - Beirut Blasts: Fire Breaks Out Outside Parliament as Angry Protests Rise in Lebanon — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 14, 2020

More than 200 died with over 110 still missing, at least 5,000 people were injured and nearly 300,000 were homeless as a result of the blasts from a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that blew up near Beirut port.

India had earlier announced that it had “sought an assessment” on the basis of which it was to extend assistance to the financially-torn Lebanon that was gutted after two explosions in Beirut.

A mushroom-like cloud of smoke was seen rising into the sky from the port area, in an incident caught on camera, what appeared to be an initial explosion. A second explosion took place within minutes shattering windows, blowing out doors and knocking down buildings in its parameter.

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceilings collapsed and windows were left shattered. Lebanese President Michel Aoun had declared a ‘state of emergency’ subsequently.

In a series of resignations and massive protests, the Lebanese government handed the control of the capital’s security to the military power.