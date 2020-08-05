New Delhi: At least 73 were killed and 3,700 injured following two enormous explosions that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday. In a video of the blast, a huge plume of smoke was seen rising into the sky while distant buidings left shaken, sending the city into the panic mode. Also Read - Breaking | Terrifying Videos Emerge on Twitter As Massive Explosion Rocks Lebanon's Beirut, 10 Feared Dead | Watch

Taking cognisance of the matter, Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded in the Beirut port warehouse. “It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures,” AFP quoting him as saying at a defence council meeting. Also Read - Lebanon: Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured as Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut | Caught on Cam

Online video showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city. Also Read - Germany Bans Lebanon's Hezbollah Movement From Operating in Country

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the Lebanon blasts looked like a terrible attack. “It looks like a terrible attack,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“This was not some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event. It seems to be, according to them — they would know better than I would — but they seem to think it was an attack.

“It was a bomb of some kind, yes,” AFP quoting him saying. However, Lebanese government has not the blasts as “attacks”.

It must be noted that the explosion has occurred at a sensitive time for Lebanon, ahead of the verdict of the trial of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri who was assassinated in February 2005.