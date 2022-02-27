Brussels: Belgium has become the latest country to join a growing list of nations that have closed their airspace to Russian airlines as the West ramps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine, reported news agency AFP.Also Read - Poland Allows Indian Evacuees From Ukraine To Enter Without Visa

Belgian Prime Minster Alexander De Croo on Sunday tweeted that the country has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines. De Croo said that our European skies are open skies. They’re open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress. Also Read - Ukraine Rejects Russian Offer of Talks in Belarus, Leaves Door Open to Negotiations in Other Locations

Russia said on Saturday that it was closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia after they banned Russian planes from their skies. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, among several other countries, also have a ban in place. Also Read - Putin Thanks Russian Troops For 'Impeccable Service' In Ukraine, Kremlin Says Ready For Talks With Kyiv