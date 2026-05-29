Benjamin Netanyahu directs Israeli military to seize 70% of Gaza Strip

The Israeli military will expand its control over the Gaza Strip with the objective of taking control of 70 percent of the territory.

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Benjamin Netanyahu directs Israeli military to seize 70% of Gaza Strip | Image: ANI

Tel Aviv: In a major move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to expand its control over the Gaza Strip and aim to take over 70 percent of the territory, CNN reported. During an interview at a conference in the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu said his country is taking strict action against Hamas.

What Did Netanyahu Say?

The Israel PM said that his country is controlling around 60 percent of Gaza.

“We are now in 60% of the territory of the Gaza Strip. We were at 50%. We moved to 60%. My directive is to move to–take it step by step–first of all 70,” he said, adding that the military will proceed incrementally.

His remarks come as earlier reports indicated that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had already issued maps to aid agencies showing control over approximately 64 per cent of Gaza. Expanding control further would compress nearly 2 million Palestinians into an increasingly smaller area of the besieged enclave, CNN reported.

Dispute Grows Over Gaza Ceasefire Boundaries

Under a ceasefire arrangement reportedly reached in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas, Israeli forces had withdrawn to a demarcation known as the “yellow line,” leaving them in control of about 53 per cent of Gaza. However, Hamas has accused Israel of shifting the line, calling it a violation of the agreement and an attempt to “impose new facts on the ground.”

“Moving the line constitutes an explicit and ongoing undermining of the ceasefire agreement, a serious violation of its provisions, and an exposed attempt to impose new facts on the ground by force, with the aim of entrenching military control over the Strip and undermining any real chance of stabilising the situation or making de-escalation efforts succeed,” Hamas said as reported by CNN.

Israel Continues To Eliminate The Hamas Leadership

Israel continues to eliminate the Hamas leadership in Gaza with precise strikes. In these efforts, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that they eliminated two “senior” Hamas operatives in northern Gaza yesterday.

On Tuesday, the IDF eliminated Muhammad Odeh in Gaza, the new leader of the military wing of the terrorist organisation Hamas and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre.

‘The operation was carried out on the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz,’ Israel PMO said in a post on X.

Odeh was the head of Hamas’ intelligence staff during the October 7 massacre. He was appointed to replace Ezzedine al-Haddad, who was killed in an IDF attack in the Gaza Strip earlier this month.

(With ANI inputs)