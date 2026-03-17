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Benjamin Netanyahu shares new video extending greetings to people of Iran on occasion of Nowruz: Watch

Benjamin Netanyahu shares new video extending greetings to people of Iran on occasion of Nowruz: Watch

This entire controversy has surfaced at a time when tensions in the Middle East are at their peak.

(Image: X/@netanyahu)

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended Nowruz greetings to the people of Iran, doing so amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran and rumours regarding his own death. He conveyed these wishes by releasing a video message. Nowruz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Persian New Year.

Netanyahu stated, “To the brave people of Iran, as I do every year, I wish you well during this holiday season, which begins with the Festival of Light. It symbolizes the ancient belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, and that good will triumph over evil.”

Watch The Video Here

تبریک نوروزی نخست وزیر بنیامین نتانیاهو برای مردم ایران Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s greetings to the Iranian people on the occasion of Nowruz. pic.twitter.com/fVb0aTvhMZ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

Coffee video

On Sunday, March 15, a video surfaced on Netanyahu’s official X account. In the video, he is seen standing in a café, sipping his coffee, and responding to the rumours in a light-hearted, humorous manner. In the video, he remarks that people are claiming he is dead, yet here he is—visibly alive and enjoying his coffee.

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Grok said Netanyahu’s video is Deepfake

Grok, the AI ​​chatbot, sparked a controversy regarding this video. When a user on social media asked Grok whether the video was authentic, the chatbot replied that it could potentially be an AI-generated deepfake.

Grok stated that the video contains several visual cues pointing toward AI generation. Some users also drew attention to peculiar lip-syncing in the video, an unusual level of coffee in the cup, and certain unnatural elements in the background. Consequently, the debate on the internet intensified regarding whether the video was authentic or generated by AI.

Netanyahu released a video on 16 March

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a new video on Monday, 16 March 2026. The video surfaced hours after an old video posted on his X account became a topic of discussion on social media. The AI ​​chatbot Grok identified the video as a possible deepfake. In the new video, Netanyahu is seen talking to a group of people, with lush greenery and mountains visible in the background. He captioned the video, “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together >>”

This entire controversy has surfaced at a time when tensions in the Middle East are at their peak. The situation in the region remains highly volatile following the war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

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