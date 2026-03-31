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Benjamin Netanyahus big statement: Says Tel Avivs focus is now on Irans enriched uranium stockpile

Benjamin Netanyahu’s big statement: Says Tel Aviv’s focus is now on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the operation is aimed not only at weakening Iran in the short term but also at preventing a far more dangerous future.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s big statement: Says Tel Aviv’s focus is now on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile

Tel Aviv: Amid the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) said that the joint military operation by the US and his country against Tehran is ‘beyond the halfway point’, with the current focus being to secure or remove the Middle East country’s enriched uranium stockpile. During an interview with Newsmax, Netanyahu expressed that a major step has been taken to destroy and dismantle Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities.

What Did Benjamin Netanyahu Say?

PM Netanyahu said that the US-Israel joint military operation is ‘beyond the halfway point in terms of mission success.’

“We’re beyond the halfway point in terms of mission success,” the Israeli PM said, citing major gains in degrading Iran’s military, nuclear, and industrial infrastructure.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, US and Israeli forces have already struck critical components of Iran’s war-making potential, including missile systems, weapons factories, and personnel linked to its nuclear programme.

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“We’ve already degraded their missile capabilities, destroyed factories, and eliminated key nuclear scientists,” Netanyahu told Newsmax, noting that these efforts have set Iran’s ambitions “back significantly”.

Netanyahu Warns Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions Pose Future Threat Beyond Region

The prime minister stressed that the operation is aimed not only at weakening Iran in the short term but also at preventing a far more dangerous future.

“They are pursuing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to American cities. That’s what this war is about — preventing that outcome”, he told Newsmax.

Focus Shifts To Iran’s Enriched Uranium To Permanently Halt Nuclear Ambitions

Netanyahu added that the current phase of the campaign is centred on Iran’s enriched uranium, a critical step to permanently block its ability to develop a nuclear weapon.

“The focus is on their enriched uranium stockpile,” he said, noting that US President Donald Trump has demanded the material be removed from Iran, potentially handed over to international authorities.

While Netanyahu did not provide a specific timeline for the conclusion of the operation, he projected continued momentum in favour of the US-Israel alliance.

“Iran is coming out weaker; we’re coming out stronger,” he stated, highlighting both military successes and rising internal instability within Tehran.

Netanyahu Termed The Mission A Strategic Move To Eliminate Nuclear Threat To Israel, Us And Allies

The Israeli PM said that the US-Israel military operation is a strategic necessity to curb and neutralise a long-standing threat. He stressed that the primary goal of both countries is to prevent Iran from threatening Israel, US or their allied countries with nuclear weapons.

(with ANI inputs)

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