Bentley Mulsanne Luxury Sedan: Pakistan Customs on Saturday recovered a Bentley Mulsanne, a luxury sedan from Karachi based on a piece of information provided by a British law enforcement agency, said a media report. The Bentley Mulsanne was earlier reported stolen in London. It was found parked in the driveway of a residence in the posh DHA locality of Karachi, reported the Express Tribune. The Customs was informed about the presence of the vehicle and an investigation was conducted locally to trace the stolen luxury sedan.

The investigation confirmed that the stolen car was parked inside a Karachi residence. Customs officials raided the location with a court order and seized the Bentley, Express Tribune reported.

The vehicle costs more than $300,000 and it is the brand's largest and most expensive handcrafted sedan.

Officials took the owner of the residence and the individual who sold him the vehicle into custody after the house owner failed to provide adequate documents.

The registration of the vehicle has also been forged, said Customs officials.

According to the FIR filed by Customs officials, a tax of more than Pak Rs 300 million was evaded due to the smuggling of the stolen vehicle.

(With agency inputs)