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Berlin, Paris on target list? Israel flags Irans long-range missile power as war enters dangerous new phase

‘Berlin, Paris on target list?’ Israel flags Iran’s long-range missile power as war enters dangerous new phase

Israel warns Iran’s 4,000 km missile can strike Europe, marking a major escalation. Rising tensions, airstrikes, and global concern signal the conflict may expand beyond the Middle East.

Iran’s 4,000-km missile capability raises global alarm as Israel warns Europe could be within striking range, signaling a dangerous escalation beyond the Middle East.

It’s time to fear missiles because Iran has finally extended its missile range. Tehran has reportedly increased the range of missiles it could use in its war with Israel in recent days. The latest development could place cities across Europe within range Iranian ballistic missiles.

Warning! Tokyo, Berlin, and Paris may now be in range.

Israeli intelligence claims Iran can now target at least 4,000 kilometers away, increasing concerns the war could escalate into World War III.

As Iran and Israel hit military bases, nuclear sites, and territorial locations into its fourth week, the Middle East war has escalated.

Iran Fires Longest Range Missile YET, Warns West

Iran reportedly fired its longest-range missile yet this week. “Iran sent missiles towards Diego Garcia in the Indian ocean which houses a US and UK military base,” state media tweeted. Iran has shown it can reach further than ever before with what analysts are claiming is missile expansion.

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It is believed that Iran altered the missile’s range capabilities, undermining claims that Iran only shot down-range missiles by choice. An Israeli Official called the news of Iran’s increased range a “global threat.”

Israel Launches Strikes on Iran

Israel has reportedly launched airstrikes across Iran and Lebanon in retaliation for Iran’s strikes in Israel. Hezbollah has also been hit with airstrikes overnight. Iran has fired several missiles into southern Israel this week, with many impacting near Israel’s nuclear facilities. At least two civilians were injured from the attacks.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared that Israel was “in for a very difficult evening.” As tensions escalate over four weeks of war, the U.S. threatened Iran with military action if they continued to block the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have communicated clearly to the Iranians they will be held responsible if they do not allow free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. “And we have military options if we must act.”

Paris & London Fear for Euro-Cities

As Iran threatened world powers with continued attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, tensions are rising. Missile ranges continue to increase as global powers call for both countries to stand down. Dozens were killed overnight as Iran and Israel exchange airstrikes and ground troops.

European cities are also on alert over Iran’s long-range missile strikes as Tehran officials continue to threaten world leaders with military action.

“The IAEA has no doubt that a military conflict at the Israel Nuclear Facilities will have catastrophic consequences for the region and beyond,” the IAEA tweeted.

What happens next? Nobody knows as global powers scramble to prevent World War III from happening over accusations of who stole what tankers in the Middle East.

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