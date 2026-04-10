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Better stop now: Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran over tanker fees in the Strait of Hormuz ahead of peace talks

‘Better stop now’: Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran over tanker fees in the Strait of Hormuz ahead of peace talks

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of "doing a poor job" at allowing oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Read his latest post.

Better stop now’: Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran over tanker fees in the Strait of Hormuz ahead of peace talks

Amid the fragile two-week ceasefire deal between the US and Iran, US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Tehran. Trump stated that there are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz and warned Tehran against it. Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated, “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!.”

What did Donald Trump say about Iran charging tanker fees in the Strait of Hormuz?

In another post, US President Trump stated,”Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Donald Trump accused Iran of “doing a poor job” in allowing oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, reminding Tehran that keeping the key shipping route open is a crucial condition of the temporary ceasefire agreement.

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What is happening in Lebanon amid the US-Iran tensions?

This places the fragile ceasefire in further jeopardy due to an already widening rift between the two parties in advance of their planned negotiations in Islamabad. Earlier, Iran alleged that Israel violated the agreement by launching attacks into Lebanon, citing the ceasefire established in Lebanon as part of the agreement. Washington and Israel, however, maintain that this ceasefire does not pertain to Lebanon, and as such, this disagreement has led to increased difficulty for both diplomatic efforts and an increased risk that the agreement will collapse altogether. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated there is “no ceasefire in Lebanon” and he would commit Israeli forces to utilize “full force” against their military counterpart, Hezbollah.

US Vice President J D Vance will be leading a high-level American delegation for talks with Iran this weekend, as Washington moves to consolidate a fragile ceasefire following weeks of military escalation.

What is the Strait of Hormuz known for?

Netanyahu stated, “I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security,” He further stated that he has instructed the Cabinet to open direct negotiations with the Lebanese government to achieve “disarmament of Hezbollah” and “historic peace agreement”.”Following repeated requests from the Lebanese government, last night I instructed the Cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon to achieve two goals. First, the disarmament of Hezbollah. Second, a historic peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, and any disruption has immediate implications for global markets, including energy-dependent economies such as India.

The ceasefire announcement followed what the administration described as a decisive US military campaign against Iran under “Operation Epic Fury”. The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly a fifth of global oil supply, making its reopening central to both geopolitical stability and energy markets. Any prolonged disruption would directly affect major importers such as India, which sources a significant share of its crude from the Gulf.

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