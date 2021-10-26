New Delhi: World Health Organization’s (WHO) technical committee could recommend emergency use approval to Covaxin within 24 hours. Speaking to the journalists, the global health body’s spokesperson Margaret Harris said that the technical advisory group is currently reviewing data on India’s indigenously-made vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company which developed Covaxin, has now been waiting for months for the agency to provide a formal nod to its COVID-19 vaccine.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Congress to Hold Jan Jagran Abhiyan From Nov 14 to Protest Against Rising Inflation

“If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so,” news agency Reuters quoted Harris as saying at a UN press briefing in Geneva. Also Read - Is Assam Govt Imposing Lockdown Again? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Clears Air, Makes THIS Statement

Bharat Biotech had submitted the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the emergency use approval in April, but WHO has said it needs more data from the company. Also Read - Serum Institute of India Seeks Regular Marketing Authorisation From DCGI For Covishield

It is important to note that without the EUA, Covaxin will not be considered an accepted vaccine by most countries around the world. This will make the travelling of Indians difficult who have taken the dose to travel internationally.

Here are the names of the vaccines approved by the WHO so far:

The WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China’s Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

As per Bharat Biotech, Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin had demonstrated an efficacy rate of 77.8 percent. The vaccine accounts for roughly 11 percent of the doses administered in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday and discussed various issues including furthering the vaccine research.