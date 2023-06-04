Home

Bharat Jodo Yatra Video Shown At Times Square Billboard Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi’s Javits Center Event

The video at one of the Times Square billboards showed a montage from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress leader will also attend a dinner hosted by top business leaders, Senators, and Congressmen.

New York: Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with the Indian diaspora at Javits Center in New York on Sunday, a Times Square billboard displayed the Congress leader’s visuals from Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi is on a six-day visit to the US. He kicked off his visit from San Francisco, and then he completed his programmes at Washington D.C.

The Congress leader during his US visit has attacked the Modi-led government over the issues of freedom of the press, the state of the Indian economy, unemployment at a 40-year high, discrimination, and even the new Parliament building inauguration during his interactions at San Francisco and Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, the video at one of the Times Square billboards showed a montage from the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi.

Several Congress leaders, including Telangana Congress chief A, Revanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, party spokesperson Alka Lamba and several others have also reached US’s New York to make Rahul Gandhi’s programme at Javits Center a hit.

Ahead of his visit to New York, the Congress leader will also attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam and top business leaders, Senators and Congressmen.

During his two-day visit to New York, he will meet with thinkers at the Harvard Club at Harvard University and a bunch of successful Indian-Americans in the creative industry, participate in a lunch event, and address a public gathering.

