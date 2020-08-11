New Delhi: India’s neighbour Bhutan has officially announced the country’s first nationwide lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases touched 113 on Tuesday. The order comes as a returning resident, a 27-year-old Bhutanese woman from Kuwait, tested positive after leaving the quarantine centre and coming in contact with several people in capital city Thimphu. Also Read - Children 'Essentially Immune' From COVID-19: US President Donald Trump in His Latest Claim

It must be noted that Bhutan continues to have the lowest number of coronavirus cases among the South Asian countries and is yet to report a COVID-19 death.

"The unprecedented lockdown is enforced to identify and isolate all positive cases, immediately breaking the chain of transmission," the government said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

“Everyone is asked to stay home to protect themselves and their families from the disease, should there be undetected, rampant transmission,” the statement read.

Schools, colleges, offices, commercial establishments and all other institutions have been shuttered. Exams have been postponed in all educational institutes and those who were in boarding facilities were asked to not leave the campus.

Bhutan had already enforced strict screening and monitering of people at all entry points to the country which, the government stated, was the reason for slow spread of the disease. However, Bhutan’s tourism industry – one of its most revenue-making sectors – has been paralysed due to the pandemic.