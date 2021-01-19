New Delhi: Soon after outgoing President Donald Trump lifted travel restrictions on Euoropean countries and Brazil, US President-elect Joe Biden’s spokeswoman on Monday quickly dismissed the order stating the Administration “does not intend” the same as newer variants of coronavirus are still emerging. Also Read - 10,064 Cases, 137 Deaths: India Records Lowest COVID-19 Infections Since June | Key Points

"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Press Secretary of Joe Biden.

"With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel," tweeted Jen Psaki," she stated.

In an executive order, Trump said he is removing the restrictions applicable to the European Union, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Brazil, while leaving in place the restrictions applicable to China and Iran.

The US had imposed travel restrictions on March 14 and then again on May 24 of last year.