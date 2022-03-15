Washington: President Joe Biden on Monday held his first in-person fundraiser since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, marking a return to a traditional form of politics that many Democrats eschewed as a matter of public safety over the past two years.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Biden Says 'Will Make Sure Ukraine Has Weapons To Defend Against Russia'

The big-dollar event in Washington, which two dozen donors attended, raised at least $3 million for the Democratic National Committee, according to an adviser for the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private planning details. Also Read - Biden Approves $200 Million in Arms and Equipment for Ukraine

Biden spoke to a group of 18 gathered at Hotel Washington near the White House, with four other joining by video screen. The president focused his remarks on climate change for the donors, tying the issue to other problems such as inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has caused the oil markets to become volatile. Also Read - US President Biden To Ban Russian Oil Imports Over Ukraine War

“There are three things we can deal with at the same time,” Biden said. “The climate crisis, consumer costs and national security — they’re not at odds with one another. If you look at them the right way, they’re compatible.”