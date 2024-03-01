Biden Discusses ‘Alarming Incident’ In Gaza With Egypt, Qatar Leaders, Emphasise On Urgent Need For Ceasefire

The leaders "grieved the loss of civilian lives and agreed that this incident underscored the urgency of bringing negotiations to a close as soon as possible and expanding the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza."

Washington: President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed deep concern over the “tragic and alarming incident” in Gaza that resulted in the loss of over 100 lives. The White House, in a statement released on Thursday, highlighted the shared grief of the leaders and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire deal and increased humanitarian assistance. The call between President Biden and Emir Al-Thani focused on the pressing need for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life. Both leaders acknowledged the urgency of expanding humanitarian aid into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the affected population.

In addition to discussing the immediate ceasefire, President Biden and Emir Al-Thani addressed the efforts required to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

“They agreed that Hamas should release the hostages it is holding without delay,” the White House wrote, adding, “The leaders underscored that the release of hostages would result in an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza over a period of at least six weeks. They exchanged views on how such a prolonged period of calm could then be built into something more enduring.”

“The two also talked about getting more humanitarian assistance into Gaza “and how the ceasefire under the hostage deal would further help enable those efforts and ensure that assistance reached civilians in need throughout Gaza.”

The devastating chaos unfolded as Israeli troops opened fire on hungry Palestinian civilians gathered around food aid trucks, as reported by CNN.

Simultaneously, the US State Department expressed condolences for the lives lost and the injuries sustained in the aid site tragedy in northern Gaza. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a briefing, lamented the loss of innocent Palestinian lives over the past nearly five months, emphasising the need for answers from Israel as an investigation is underway.

