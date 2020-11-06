New Delhi: Soon after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took crucial lead over US President Donald Trump in the key battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, Decision Desk projected him as the 46th President of the US. At this moment, Biden is leading Pennsylvania by over 6,000 votes. Also Read - US Election Results: Biden Campaign Warns Trump of Escorting Him Out of White House if he Doesn't Accept Defeat

Issuing a statement, the Decision Desk HQ said that the Democratic nominee has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes, taking his tally to 273. The projection infers that Biden has been elected the 46th US President. Also Read - US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: 'Going to Win This Race With Clear Majority', Says Biden; Trump Refuses to Concede

In response to the victory of Biden in Pennsylvania, Trump campaign said in a statement that the election is not over as yet. Campaign general counsel Matt Morgan released the statement and amid further allegations of irregularities. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” the statement said.

In Georgia, after the latest round of counting results, Biden edged past Trump with a slender lead of 1096 votes, a remarkable development for the former vice president who until Wednesday night was trailing his Republican rival by more than 50,000 votes.

In Pennsylvania, Biden took over Trump with a narrow lead of 5,587 votes. This is significant given that Trump was leading in the swing state till Wednesday night with more than 700,00 votes.

Biden continued to maintain his small lead in the other two battleground States of Arizona and Nevada. To be declared the winner of the US election, either of the two candidates needs 270 of the 538 electoral college votes.

In the US election, voters decide state-level contests rather than a single, national one. Each US state gets a certain number of Electoral College votes partly based on the size of the population, with a total of 538 up for grabs.

President Trump at a White House news conference accused the Democrats of massive ballot fraud and alleged that the election was being stolen. He did not offer any evidence to back his claim.

His campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in the States of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada and has demanded a recount of votes in Wisconsin.