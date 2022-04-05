Washington: The last time President Barack Obama was in the White House was on Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort his successor — bent on overturning “Obamacare” — to the Capitol to be inaugurated. Obama returns to the White House on Tuesday for a moment he can savor. His signature Affordable Care Act is now part of the fabric of the American health care system, and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach.Also Read - Biden Calls For War Crimes Trial Against Putin For Bucha Killings; US Pushes To Suspend Russia From UN Human Rights Body

Sign-ups under the health law have increased under Biden's stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees, albeit temporarily. Biden and Obama are marking the 12th anniversary of the law that back in 2010 the then-vice president had memorably called a "big (expletive) deal." Its staying power has been enhanced by three Supreme Court victories and an emphatic thumbs-down vote by the late Sen. John McCain, which took the wind out of former President Donald Trump's efforts to repeal and replace it.

In addition to talking health care at the White House, Biden and Obama plan to meet for lunch, recalling their weekly ritual when Biden served as Obama's vice president.

“They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She indicated that the two presidents would also discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other world events. Obama likes to refer to his health care law as a “starter home” that Americans can build upon, gradually reducing the 9% share of the population that remains uninsured. The rate was nearly 15% in 2013, before the coverage provisions of the law took effect. Between the health law’s Medicaid expansion and its health insurance markets, more than 30 million people are now estimated to be covered.

Shortly after taking office, Biden opened up the health insurance markets to anyone seeking coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his coronavirus relief bill provided a significant, though temporary, increase in financial assistance. The result was a record 14.5 million people signed up for subsidized private coverage.

When it comes to how to keep that trend going, Obama and Biden have no shortage of options to discuss. The Biden administration has been working on a fix to what’s known as the law’s family glitch, a quirk estimated to be keeping about 5 million people from getting coverage under the law. The new policy will be announced Tuesday, said a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to publicly discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.