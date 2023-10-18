Biden ‘Outraged’ By Gaza Hospital Blast That Killed 500 People Amid Israel, Hamas Trade Charges

Washington: US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was “outraged” by a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed at least 500 people. Biden said he had spoken to Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “immediately upon hearing this news.” He added that he had “directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”

“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy.”

A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital Tuesday, killing at least 500 people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants, while Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike calling it “a horrific massacre.”

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said analysis by its operational system showed “an enemy rocket barrage” aimed at Israel was passing the hospital at the time of the strike and blamed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group. Islamic Jihad denied that any of its rockets were involved in the hospital blast, saying it did not have any activity in or around Gaza City at that time.

Biden postpones visit to Jordan

Joe Biden has postponed his visit to Jordan after an explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people on Tuesday, the White House said. Initially, Biden was supposed to travel to Jordan after visiting Israel during its conflict with Hamas.

“After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt,” a White House official said.

“The President sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He looks forward to consulting in person with these leaders soon, and agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days,” the official added.

