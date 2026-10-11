Big accident in Indian Ocean as at least 109 migrants, including 15 children, killed after boat capsizes off Djibouti

Big accident in Indian Ocean as at least 109 migrants, including 15 children, killed after boat capsizes off Djibouti

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Boat capsizes off Djibouti- Representational AI image

In a shocking accident from the Indian Ocean, a big accident in Indian Ocean as at least 109 migrants, including 15 children, killed after boat capsizes off Djibouti Among the 109 bodies recovered after the ​boat capsized, 52 are men, 42 women and 15 children including nine girls and ​six boys, the ‌United Nations’ International Organization for Migration said.

“Our teams are on the ground alongside local authorities to provide emergency assistance,” said IOM Chief of Mission in Djibouti Alexandre Coissac.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder ​of the dangers faced by migrants along this migration corridor as they seek ​economic opportunities,” Coissac said.

Djiboutian authorities are continuing search and rescue operations, the IOM statement said, ‌adding ⁠that local authorities are also providing medical care to survivors and arranging burials for the deceased.