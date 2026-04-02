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Big blow to Amazon? Iran attacks AWS facility in Bahrain, says report

Big blow to Amazon? Iran attacks AWS facility in Bahrain, says report

US-Iran Conflict: After Iran issued a warning to major tech giants, it has now reportedly launched an attack on the AWS facility in Bahrain.

Big blow to Amazon? Iran attacks AWS facility in Bahrain, says report

US-Iran Conflict: The tensions in West Asia have now taken a significant turn after Iran launched an attack targeted at Amazon’s cloud infrastructure in Bahrain on Thursday. According to a report by the Financial Times, the attack resulted in severe damage at a facility, which was associated with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Fire reported at Amazon facility

The Bahrain interior ministry mentioned that the civil defence teams were working to control the fire at a company facility. However, the noteworthy point is that the ministry had not directly taken the name of Amazon. The reports are suggesting that the affected region was linked to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) operations in the region.

AWS hit amid rising West Asian tensions

This comes just some days after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a warning against major tech companies. The official statement of IRGC read, “These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 PM Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1st.”

Mehr News Agency has also confirmed the reports now.

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The list comprised major tech giants like Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard or HP, Cisco, Intel, Oracle, Apple, Meta Platforms, International Business Machines or IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, General Electric, and Boeing.

Now that the reports are suggesting Iran had attacked the AWS facility in Bahrain, the concerns regarding global tech infrastructure have increased significantly.

What’s AWS?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is an integral subsidiary of Amazon which provides cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments. The disruptions in the services can possibly impact numerous services.

IRGC attacks AWS facility in Bahrain

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps mentioned that the attack was carried out on the building of Amazon under the third phase of Operation True Promise 4’s 90th wave. The state media stated that the country had launched a target at the Amazon Web Services’ building in Bahrain.

Iran had earlier warned the tech companies and hinted at the possible destruction starting from April 1 at 8 PM Tehran time. Now that reports are coming about the country having attacked Bahrain’s AWS facility, it raises great concerns globally. It’s because the West Asian tensions may now possibly involve the major tech giants in the world.

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