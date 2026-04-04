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Major setback for Frances Rafale F5 programme! UAE exits funding talks, Europes Fighter plans under pressure; Will India be impacted?

Major setback for France’s Rafale F5 programme! UAE exits funding talks, Europe’s Fighter plans under pressure; Will India be impacted?

UAE exits from funding talks of France’s Rafale F5 Jet programme. Will this development impact India? Read here.

Major setback for France’s Rafale F5 programme! UAE exits funding talks, Europe’s Fighter plans under pressure; Will India be impacted?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided not to join France in financially backing the new Rafale F5 fighter jet program. France will therefore have to bear the cost of developing its next generation of Rafale fighters without any financial help from the UAE. Thus, this move is likely to put a greater financial strain on France and might affect France’s efforts to sell Rafale aircraft to other countries in the Gulf. In addition, India, as an existing customer of Rafale jets, is also following these developments closely. India is currently interested in purchasing more than 100 additional Rafale jets and could potentially acquire the F5 variant in the future.

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Why has the UAE exited funding talks for France’s Rafale F5 programme?

According to a report published by French newspaper La Tribune, the UAE has canceled its request for financing of the proposed Rafale aircraft program. France has been looking for financial assistance from the UAE to help cover the cost of developing its next-generation Rafale fighter jets. The total cost of the program is approximately €5 billion ($5.7 billion), and more than half of that amount, approximately €3.5 billion ($4.03 billion), was expected from the UAE.

What does this setback mean for France’s next-generation fighter ambitions?

According to the various media reports, the negotiations between France and the UAE regarding this particular deal had already fallen through at the end of last year. It is stated that tension emerged during Emanuel Macron’s recent trip to Abu Dhabi, thus becoming a bigger factor in this breakdown, leading the UAE to withdraw from this deal.

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How critical was UAE’s financial support to the Rafale F5 project?

After this happened, the UAE withdrew from the agreement. As a result of this, the French Defence Ministry will have to finance the Rafale F5 programme entirely on its own. The funding for this will now take place under a new military programming act, which is expected to be discussed by the Council of Ministers in the first week of April. With no additional financing from the UAE, there will be continued pressure on the French defence budget.

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Will this development affect India’s Rafale upgrade or future deals?

The impact on the French defence budget could cause delays related to upgrading the Rafale F5 and aircraft deliveries. There may be issues with Rafale jets being supplied to India; however, no confirmation has been received yet regarding possible delays in delivering to India. The Rafale F5 represents a significant upgrade for France’s premier fighter aircraft. This upgrade will involve the implementation of advanced technologies and will greatly improve the performance of the aircraft in combat situations, and may ultimately position the Rafale as one of the finest fighter aircraft in the world.

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