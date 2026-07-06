Big boost for Indian Navy as India, Japan sign historic first defence pact for advanced warship masts

Marking a major strategic milestone, India and Japan have inked their first bilateral defense pact to co-develop and manufacture advanced UNICORN warship masts.

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India, Japan historic first defence co-development (IANS Image)

India-Japan bilateral relations: In a significant development in India-Japan bilateral relations, the two Asian giants have signed a historic first bilateral agreement for the joint development of defence equipment, significantly boosting their strategic and security partnership. The inaugural project under this landmark pact focuses on the development and licensed production of the UNICORN shipborne communications mast. Under this advanced integrated mast system, originally developed by Japan’s NEC Corporation, Indian Navy’s frontline warships will be drastically modernized. Under the new arrangement, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will manufacture the stealth-focused antenna system in India in close collaboration with Japanese partners. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development in India-Japan bilateral relations.

India-Japan co-development blueprint on UNICORN shipborne communications mast The co-development blueprint ensures that Japan will supply the sensitive designs and core engineering technologies, while India manages the localized system integration, production, and manufacturing. This deep technology transfer aligns directly with the government’s “Make in India” initiative, aiming to boost domestic defense industrial capabilities. Security analysts view the deployment of the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) as a critical leap forward in warship electromagnetic efficiency and low radar-cross-section survivability, strengthening maritime security cooperation across the strategic Indo-Pacific region. How is India planning to use UNICORN shipborne communications mast

Although the UNICORN system was originally developed by NEC, India plans to integrate its own sensors and antennas into the mast for deployment on Indian Navy warships. The integrated mast is expected to gradually replace existing communication and sensor mast systems across the Navy’s fleet.

India has shown interest in acquiring the technology for several years. In November 2024, the two countries concluded an agreement for the export of UNICORN multifunctional masts to India under their broader strategic partnership, paving the way for the latest co-development initiative.

What are UNICORN multifunctional masts?

UNICORN, also known as NORA-50, was jointly developed by NEC Corporation, Sampa Kogyo K.K. and The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. for Japan’s Mogami-class frigates. Designed as an integrated mast, the system consolidates multiple communication, surveillance and electronic warfare antennas into a single structure, reducing the number of externally mounted antennas on a ship’s superstructure.