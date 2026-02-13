Home

S-400 missiles are being acquired from Russia: India is going to purchase a large stockpile of S-400 missiles from Russia. These missiles wreaked havoc in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Big boost to India's defence sector as Modi government approves purchase of 288 S-400 missiles from Russia, its range is..., Pakistan to get sleepless nights

Two days of positive news have come for India-Russia defense relations. On Thursday, February 12, 2026, information was received about receiving the remaining two squadrons of S-400 air defense system from Russia this year, and on February 13, 2026, news was received about getting the green light for the deal to purchase 288 surface-to-air missiles to be used in it. The range of these missiles ranges from 40 kilometers to 400 kilometers. The way it broke the back of the Pakistani army during Operation Sindoor, it has not yet fully recovered from that shock.

How many S-400 missiles will come from Russia?

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the purchase of 288 missiles used in the S-400 from Russia. People familiar with the matter said the deal would be worth ₹10,000 crore, according to a report.

What is the range of S-400 missiles?

The S-400 uses surface-to-air missiles with ranges of 400 km, 200 km, 150 km, and 40 km. The current “Acceptance of Necessity” approval is reportedly to be procured under the Fast Track Procedure (FTP), involving 120 short-range and 168 long-range missiles. Previously, Russia had promised to deliver the remaining two of India’s five squadrons of S-400s, the fourth by June, and the last or fifth by November.

What is the speed of S-400 missiles?

The Russian-made S-400 Triumf missile system includes missiles with a maximum speed of 4.8 kilometers per second, or Mach 14. Its extreme speed enables it to intercept, track, and destroy enemy fighter jets, drones, ballistic missiles, and other targets at altitudes up to 30 kilometers.

S-400 missiles used in Operation Sindoor

India used these missiles effectively against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Since then, the need for a stockpile of these missiles has been felt within the armed forces. The Indian Armed Forces have used them to neutralize Pakistani fighter jets, early warning and intelligence gathering aircraft, and countless combat drones. When India shot down a large reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft of Pakistan’s army in the Punjab province with an S-400 long-range missile from a distance of 314 km, General Asim Munir was forced to shift his military aircraft to airbases on the border with Afghanistan and Iran. The S-400 air defence system deployed in Adampur and Bhuj sectors had neutralised Pakistan’s army radar systems in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Pasrur in such a way that the Pakistani Air Force could not muster the courage to do anything on May 9-10, 2025.

