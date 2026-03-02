Home

Air India extends travel suspension to key Gulf countries and Israel, nations include - UAE, Saudi, Israel, Qatar

Air India stated that some Europe-bound flights scheduled for March 2 have been cancelled due to operational challenges caused by restricted airspace over parts of the Middle East.

US, Israel Attack Iran: Amid the escalating conflict between Iran, Iran and the United States, Air India on Monday announced that it is extending the suspension of all its flights to and from key Gulf countries and Israel until 11.59 today. The Gulf countries included – United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar. The escalating situation continues to disrupt aviation operations across West Asia. The Indian airline also informed that it is cancelling select Europe-bound flights, which are scheduled for March 2. Air India cancelled the flights due to operational constraints linked to restricted airspace.

Passengers Stranded At Delhi Airport

The recent decision to extend the suspension of its flights has come as a major setback for passengers. Several flyers were seen stranded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Several international flights were either cancelled by the respective airlines or facing delay amid rapidly changing flight schedules.

Note: this is a developing story and further details will be added.

