Home

News

Big BREAKING: India issues advisory after clashes, violence in Mexican states, says Take shelter

Big BREAKING: India issues advisory after clashes, violence in Mexican states, says ‘Take shelter’

India has also issued an advisory for all citizens in Mexico on Sunday. As per the advisory by the Indian embassy in Mexico, all Indian nationals have been advised to seek shelter and avoid large crowds.

Big BREAKING: India issues advisory after clashes, violence in Mexican states, says ‘Take shelter’

India Issued Advisory To Its Citizens: Following major violence and clashes in different cities in Mexico, the Indian Embassy on Monday has issued an advisory for its citizens, warning them to seek shelter, minimise unnecessary movements and avoid crowds. The violence erupted in several Mexican states after the killing of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, alias El Mencho, in United States-backed military raid.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.