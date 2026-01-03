Home

Big BREAKING: Several explosions jolt Venezuelas capital Caracas column of smoke seen

Several explosions were heard early Saturday in Caracas, some areas of the city were without electricity.

Caracas: Several explosions jolted Venezuela’s capital, Caracas early Saturday. Some areas of the city were without electricity, CNN reported. The first explosion occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. (local time). The explosions were so strong that they shook windows of nearby houses.

According to Reuters, loud aeroplane noises could be heard. A column of thick smoke was also seen in the city, with south part of the capital city were in dark without power. The area is near a major military base.

It is to be noted that the cause, precise locations of the explosions were not immediately clear.

In the videos, multiple explosions can be seen across the city.

Multiple secondary explosions seen, while flames and smoke emanate from the Port of Caracas in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/R8OJ4CsdHO — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

NOTE: India.com could not immediately verify the videos.

It is to be noted that US President Donald Trump, on Monday, stated that US airstrikes destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuelan drug boats.

The White House has accused Maduro of running a drug cartel, issuing a warning that it is cracking down on trafficking. However, Maduro denies his involvement in the narcotics trade, saying Trump administration is trying to overthrow him and capture the country it has the largest known reserves of oil on Earth.

According to the government statement, attacks also took place in Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira. The sudden attacks prompted President Nicolas Maduro to declare a national emergency. Defence forces have been mobilised, Reuters reported.

President Trump has warned of land operations in the South American country Venezuela and openly revealed his aims but has privately pressured President Maduro to leave the country, Reuters reported.

On Monday, the US President stated it would be ‘smart’ for Maduro to leave power.

The Venezuelan government, in its statement, blamed the US government, stating that it is attacking the country to take possession of the country’s oil and minerals.

The Venezuelan government added that Washington ‘will not succeed’ in its plan of taking the resources.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

