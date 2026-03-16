Home

News

Big BREAKING: US carries out airstrikes on military facilities near Irans Chabahar Free Trade Zone

Big BREAKING: US carries out airstrikes on military facilities near Iran’s Chabahar Free Trade Zone

Big BREAKING: US carries out airstrikes on military facilities near Iran’s Chabahar Free Trade Zone

Big BREAKING: US carries out airstrikes on military facilities near Iran’s Chabahar Free Trade Zone

Big BREAKING: US carries out airstrikes on military facilities near Iran’s Chabahar Free Trade Zone

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.