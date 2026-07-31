Xi Jinping likely to visit India in September for BRICS Summit, first trip since Galwan clash

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit India in September to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

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Big breaking: Xi Jinping likely to visit India in September for BRICS Summit, first trip since Galwan clash | Image: X

Xi Jinping Likely To Visit India: In a major development, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit India September this year to attend the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit, which is schedule to be held in Delhi. The visit of the Chinese President is crucial as it will be his first trip to India since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The clash further plunged bilateral ties between New Delhi and Beijing to the lowest point in recent years.

The visit is seen as a big development and would mark a major diplomatic development in the bilateral relations between both the countries. The Galwan clash had stopped years of diplomatic engagement between India and China. The upcoming visit is expected to stablise ties following the border tensions in eastern Ladakh.

How Many Times Has Xi Jinping Visited India?

Jinping has been serving as the Chinese President since 2013. He has visited India three times. His most recent visit was in October 2019. Both countries are expected to intensify diplomatic talks before Xi Jinping’s visit.

It is to be note that the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) between both the countries is likely to be conducted in the coming weeks. The meeting is expected following the Special Representatives (SRs) on the boundary question, India Today reported, citing sources.

Adviser Ajit Doval Likely To Visit China

The report, citing sources, states that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is expected to visit the neighbouring country to attend a crucial meeting, however, the dates for the visit are not fixed yet. The upcoming High-Level Representative talks are crucial, as it mark the first meeting since both countries created working groups to address border issues.

The series of diplomatic talks is seen as part of efforts by both sides to maintain the dialogue while addressing outstanding issues along LAC and bolster the bilateral relationship.

This would be Xi Jinping’s first trip to India in over five years following the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. All eyes will be on potential side meetings between PM Modi and Jinping during the BRICS Summit. Talks are expected on ongoing border tensions, regional security, and strategic ties.