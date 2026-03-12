Home

Big development amid Iran-US war as PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about various critical issues including loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

Iran-US war: In a big development amid Iran-US war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Notably, Iran is engaged in a war with Israel led by Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States, led by Donald Trump. Notably, PM Modi’s conversation with the Iranian President is significant as it was the first direct contact between the two leaders since the Iran conflict began last month.

What PM Modi said about talk with Iranian President?

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” PM Modi said in a late-night post on X.

“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” the Prime Minister added

