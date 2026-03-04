Home

News

Big development in Iran-US conflict as US submarine strike on Iranian warship in Indian Oceans kills 80

Big development in Iran-US conflict as US submarine strike on Iranian warship in Indian Oceans kills 80

At least 80 people were killed in the recent strikes conducted by the US in the Indian Ocean.

समंदर में उतरा एडमिरल नखिमोव

Big development in Iran-US conflict: In a big development in the ongoing Iran-US conflict, an US submarine strike on Iranian warship near Sri Lanka in Indian Oceans has killed at least 80 people. As per a report carried by news agency Reuters, Sri Lankan authorities said they had rescued 32 crew members from the frigate IRIS Dena, but that 148 other sailors were missing.

The US administration’s confirmation of a submarine strike, amidst unconfirmed reports of casualties, underscores the escalating tensions with Iran.

Watch video:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As per the Reuters report, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s assertion of America’s global reach raises questions about the proportionality of such actions and their implications for regional stability. As the situation unfolds, clarity on the strike’s consequences and a de-escalation strategy are imperative.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.