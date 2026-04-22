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Big development in Iran-US war as second round of peace talks soon; heres what Donald Trump said

Big development in Iran-US war as second round of peace talks soon; here’s what Donald Trump said

A second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran is expected soon as mediation efforts continue, with Donald Trump indicating progress and providing updates on the ongoing negotiations.

US President Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei- AI image

Iran-US war: In a fresh development in the Iran-US war, diplomatic efforts are underway as the United States explores the possibility of resuming peace talks with Iran. In the recent update, US President Donald Trump has indicated that a second round of talks between the United States and Iran could take place later this week, according to the New York Post. Notably, this development comes after earlier talks scheduled this week collapsed when Iran declined to confirm its participation.

Pakistani sources told the Post that a fresh round of negotiations could occur within the next “36 to 72 hours,” pointing to renewed optimism around mediation efforts. When asked about the possibility, Trump responded, “It’s possible! President DJT,” in a text message, the report said.

“I have … directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” US President Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social.

US President Trump unilaterally extends ceasefire

In a related development, US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely on Wednesday, hours before it was to expire, even though Tehran refused to attend a second round of talks that Trump had said were imminent.

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Also read: US-Iran conflict: Did Trump extend Iran ceasefire at Pakistan’s request? US President says,’ Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif…’

After making several threats to Iran if it did not accept his terms for a settlement, he announced on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time) that because “Iran is seriously fractured”, he was extending the ceasefire till Tehran can come up with a unified approach.

Also read: US-Iran war: Over 30 nations to meet in London to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz; UK and France to lead — what’s next?

When will US Vice President JD Vance arrive in Pakistan?

US Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the negotiations with Iran, was expected to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday morning, but delayed the trip under the threat of Iranians standing him up.

Trump again took cover behind Pakistan’s leaders for extending the ceasefire, asserting that it was because military chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked him to “hold our attack on the country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal”.

(With inputs from agencies)

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