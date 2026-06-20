Big development in West Asia conflict as Israel orders military to ceasefire in Lebanon

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a ceasefire in Lebanon, regional tensions have surged after Iran re-blocked the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

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Benjamin Netanyahu directs Israeli military to seize 70% of Gaza Strip | Image: ANI

Jerusalem: In a significant global pivot, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have ordered a military ceasefire in Lebanon following intensive regional mediation. However, the truce remains precarious as Israeli forces maintain their positions in southern Lebanon instead of withdrawing. In immediate retaliation to continued friction and alleged ceasefire breaches, Iran has announced the re-closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, escalating regional economic and military stakes.

S udden closure of the vital shipping lane

The sudden closure of the vital shipping lane was ordered by Iran’s top joint military command, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. Tehran justified the blockade by citing an “explicit breach” of the first clause of their post-war Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the United States and Israel, pointing specifically to ongoing military operations and a refusal by Israel to vacate sovereign Lebanese territory.

While local media outlets like the Mehr news agency confirm Iran’s aggressive stance, the situation on the ground remains highly volatile, threatening to unseat the fragile diplomatic understandings recently brokered to defuse the wider West Asia conflict.

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‘The headquarters said that in light of the United States’ clear breach of its commitments regarding the first article of the MoU on ending the war and Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, it is announcing that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic. The MoU between Iran and the US was signed on June 18 by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump through a simultaneous digital process without an in-person ceremony.

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“The agreement’s first article provides for the immediate and permanent termination of military operations between Iran, the US, and their respective allies across all fronts, including Lebanon, and commits the parties to refrain from future military action or threats of force,” the report by Mehr noted.

Iran on Friday introduced new regulations for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, requiring ships to register in advance and obtain permits and insurance before entering one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes, after the earlier reopening of the waterway under a US-Iran agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)