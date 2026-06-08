Big development in West Asia crisis as Iran military announces halt to attacks on Israel; here’s all we know

Iran's military has reportedly announced a "cessation" of attacks on Israel amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Scroll down to know more.

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Iran Foreign Minister (photo credit IANS, for representation only)

Iran-Israel war: In a significant global development amid the ongoing war in West Asia, Iran’s military has announced a big move. In its recent move, the military of Iran has announced a “cessation” of attacks on Israel. As per a report carried by AFP, the move announced by Iran is a big step towards de-escalation the war between the two countries, impacting the global economy. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in the West Asia crisis.

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Monday that it had launched a barrage of missiles targeting what it described as sensitive Israeli sites in the Jaffa area and announced a complete ban on Israeli-linked maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group’s forces carried out a missile attack against targets in Jaffa, claiming the operation achieved its objectives, reports Xinhua news agency. Sarea also announced a “complete ban” on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea, warning that any Israeli-linked vessel operating in the waterway would be considered a legitimate military target from the time of the announcement. He said the group would meet escalation with escalation and indicated that its military operations could intensify in coordination with allied groups.

The spokesperson added that the Houthis would continue their operations as long as what they described as aggression and blockades against Yemen and allied groups in the region persist. The developments marked a further escalation in regional tensions.