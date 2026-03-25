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Big development in West Asia crisis as Iran rejects Trumps peace overture, puts 5 conditions for...

Big development in West Asia crisis as Iran rejects Trump’s peace overture, puts 5 conditions for…

A major diplomatic setback has emerged in the West Asia crisis as Iran dismissed the US peace initiative led by Donald Trump, calling the proposal excessive and unacceptable.

Iran war

Iran-US- Israel war: In a big geopolitical development, Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict insisting that any cessation of hostilities will only occur on Tehran’s “own terms and timeline,” a senior political-security official told state broadcaster Press TV on Wednesday. In the recent global development, Iran has said that it will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official told Press TV emphasizing Tehran’s resolve to continue its defense and inflict “heavy blows” on the enemy until its demands are fulfilled. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development between Iran and the US.

What is US planning to do with Iran?

According to the official, Washington has been pursuing negotiations through various diplomatic channels, putting forward proposals that Tehran views as “excessive” and disconnected from the reality of America’s failure on the battlefield.

Tehran has categorized the latest overture, which was delivered via a friendly regional intermediary, as a ploy to heighten tensions and has responded negatively.

What are the conditions imposed by Iran?

The official outlined five specific conditions under which Iran would agree to end the war. These include:

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A complete halt to “aggression and assassinations” by the enemy. The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic. Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations.

The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region

International recognition and guarantees regarding Iran’s sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

What is Iranian Press TV saying on end of war?

The official also told Press TV that these stipulations are in addition to demands previously presented by Tehran during the second round of negotiations in Geneva, which took place just days before the US and Israel carried out strikes on February 28.

“No negotiations will be held prior to that,” the official stressed, reiterating that the continuation of Iran’s defensive operations will persist until the outlined conditions are met.

“The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion,” the official further told Press TV

(With inputs from agencies)

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