Home

News

Big development in West Asia crisis as US-Iran talks in doubt after ship seizure

Big development in West Asia crisis as US-Iran talks in doubt after ship seizure

Amid buzz around the war, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the country has “no plans for the next round of negotiations".

Iran has issued a stern warning.

West Asia crisis: In a fresh global development amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, uncertainty deepened over a fresh round of US-Iran peace talks on Monday after Washington seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship. Prompting Tehran to signal it may not attend negotiations planned in Pakistan, the development disturbed the peace talks between the two countries. For those unversed, US President Donald Trump said American negotiators would travel to Islamabad for talks this week. However, Iranian officials sent conflicting signals, with state media suggesting Tehran could skip the discussions, citing Washington’s “excessive demands”. Here are all the details you need to know about the fresh development in West Asia crisis regarding US-Iran peace talks.

‘No plans for the next round of negotiations’ says Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the country has “no plans for the next round of negotiations,” adding: “We don’t believe in deadlines or ultimatums to secure Iran’s national interests,” according to CNN.

The diplomatic uncertainty follows a sharp escalation in the Gulf of Oman, where US forces fired on and seized an Iranian cargo vessel after it allegedly tried to breach a naval blockade, CNN reported. Iran condemned the move as “maritime highway robbery” and warned it would respond, while state-linked Tasnim agency said Tehran “will take the necessary action” once the “safety of the families and crew of the vessel” is ensured, according to CNN.

What US President Trump said on US-Iran talks?

Trump, meanwhile, struck a hard line, saying: “We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to be part of the American delegation if talks proceed. However, Tehran has linked participation in talks to the lifting of the US naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire, with Iranian state media suggesting talks may not proceed under current conditions, according to CNN.

The ceasefire itself is fragile and due to expire on Wednesday, with both sides accusing each other of violations, according to The Washington Post. Behind the scenes, mediation efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.