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Big embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as Donald Trump invites Army Chief Asim Munir over Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump may have sparked fresh debate in Pakistan with a social media post in which he mentioned Army chief Asim Munir while discussing the Abraham Accords but did not mention Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Published date india.com Published: May 26, 2026 10:34 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
trump asim munir
Big embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as Donald Trump invites Army Chief Asim Munir over Abraham Accords | Image: X

Trump’s Abraham Accords invite sparks embarrassment for Pakistan PM: United States President Donald Trump’s social media post has gone viral on the internet, reigniting debate over Pakistan’s most uncomfortable question. In the post, he urged Muslim-majority nations to join the Abraham Accords after the Iran war ends. While mentioning the leaders he spoke to, Trump named Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, but skipped Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s name. This has reignited the debate over who really holds power in Pakistan.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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