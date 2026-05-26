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Big embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as Donald Trump invites Army Chief Asim Munir over Abraham Accords

Big embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as Donald Trump invites Army Chief Asim Munir over Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump may have sparked fresh debate in Pakistan with a social media post in which he mentioned Army chief Asim Munir while discussing the Abraham Accords but did not mention Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Big embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as Donald Trump invites Army Chief Asim Munir over Abraham Accords | Image: X

Trump’s Abraham Accords invite sparks embarrassment for Pakistan PM: United States President Donald Trump’s social media post has gone viral on the internet, reigniting debate over Pakistan’s most uncomfortable question. In the post, he urged Muslim-majority nations to join the Abraham Accords after the Iran war ends. While mentioning the leaders he spoke to, Trump named Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, but skipped Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s name. This has reignited the debate over who really holds power in Pakistan.

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