Big India-Ukraine diplomatic moment: Zelensky thanks Modi govt as India offers help to end Ukraine war ‘in any manner’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kyiv and expressed gratitude to India for its efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had thanked India for supporting efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end and restore peace. Zelensky made the comments after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kyiv. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with Ukrainian officials on strengthening ties between the two countries and finding a way towards peace.

“Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war—the war of Russia against Ukraine. This time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear position,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X and shared glimpse from their meeting.

I met with India’s Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its commitment to ending this unjust war – Russia’s war against Ukraine. This certainly must not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear… pic.twitter.com/ZJ4IRP7Qpx — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 3, 2026

After the meeting, Jaishankar said his discussion with Zelensky focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and the ongoing war. “Pleased to call on President Zelensky today. Apprised him of discussions with FM Andrii Sybiha on deepening our bilateral cooperation. Our conversation centered on approaches to end the ongoing conflict,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

India’s stand on Ukraine war

Zelensky also shared details of the meeting, saying the two sides discussed several important matters, including the situation in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian president said Kyiv appreciates India’s efforts and its position in favour of ending the war.

He thanked India for its stated desire to end what he described as an “unjust war”.

He said India wants the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to end and believes that peace should be given priority.

Zelensky added that the present period should not continue to be defined by war and stressed the need for a peaceful solution.

While interacting with reporters in Kyiv earlier in the day alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar said, “If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there”.

Jaishankar’s Ukraine visit

Jaishankar’s visit is significant as it marks the first standalone bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine.

The visit comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

During his meeting with Putin, Modi called for an end to the war and urged all sides to work towards peace.

Modi’s message on peace

Modi said India supports every genuine effort aimed at bringing peace to the region.

He stressed that continuing the war only causes greater harm to humanity, while steps towards peace give people hope.

“We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war,” Modi said, stressing that a peaceful solution should be found as soon as possible.

He also referred to India’s long-standing message of non-violence, saying that the teachings associated with Mahatma Gandhi and Gautama Buddha both point towards the path of peace.