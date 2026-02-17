Home

News

Big news from Pakistan; Major decision could be made about former PM Imran Khan

Big news from Pakistan; Major decision could be made about former PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan, who has been in jail for three years, is currently in very poor health.

Imran Khan has been in jail for three years.

New Delhi: In Pakistan, everyone from Army Chief Asim Munir to Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi has become active in the Imran Khan case. There is talk in political circles that a major decision regarding Imran Khan may be made soon. Imran Khan, who is currently in Adiala Jail, is suffering from eye problems. According to a report by the Pakistan Supreme Court, Imran Khan has lost vision in one eye, following which his supporters are demanding immediate medical care for him.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in Adiala Jail since 2023. He faces charges of corruption and rebellion against the army.

Army, political circles are active

According to former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandarpur, Mohsin Naqvi has contacted Asim Munir to secure better treatment for Imran Khan. Geo News has also confirmed this, citing sources. Mohsin Naqvi is considered close to Asim Munir. Naqvi currently holds the post of Home Minister of Pakistan. Naqvi also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to Gandarpur, after talks with the PTI leader are finalized, a major decision could be made regarding Imran Khan. Gandarpur is acting as a mediator for negotiations between the government and the PTI. Gandarpur was once considered Imran Khan’s closest ally.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Deal with Imran Khan

There is a growing buzz in Pakistani political circles that the government may strike a deal with Imran Khan. Under this, Imran Khan could be sent out of Pakistan for better treatment. However, the final decision on the deal rests with Imran Khan. Pakistan’s Information Minister, Ata Tarar, says he has also heard such discussions.

Imran Khan’s health is deteriorating

Imran Khan, who has been in jail for three years, is currently in very poor health. The Pakistan Supreme Court recently sent senior lawyer Salman Safdar to Adiala Jail to inquire about Imran Khan’s health. According to Salman Safdar, Imran Khan’s eyesight began deteriorating after October 2025. He is currently completely blind in one eye.

Following this, the Supreme Court ordered the government to provide healthcare. The court asked, “If you can provide treatment to a regular prisoner, why aren’t you providing it to Imran Khan?” The government had promised proper treatment at the time. However, even after the deadline had passed, the government did not properly implement the Supreme Court’s decision.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.