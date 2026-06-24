Big Question: Why Kim Jong Un accelerating North Korea’s nuclear programme amid US-Iran conflict

Kim Jong Un’s Nuclear Push: North Korea’s nuclear programme has raised fresh concerns as leader Kim Jong Un moves to expand the country’s weapons stockpile.

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Big Question: Why Kim Jong Un is accelerating North Korea’s nuclear programme amid US-Iran conflict | Image: AI

Kim Jong Un’s Nuclear Push: North Korea has again intensified its nuclear programme, which has kept other countries’ eyes peeled. According to KCNA, Kim Jong Un commissioned the country’s first 5,000-ton-class destroyer. The North Korean leader said, as per the report, that the warship is equipped with the most perfect and complex operational and combat capabilities. He said this during the commissioning ceremony of the destroyer, which was held on Tuesday at Nampho port.

What Did Kim Jong Un Say?

“The program of equipping the Navy with nuclear weapons is following its planned course unerringly. This is a strategic course of crucial importance as it will make it possible to keep the nuclear force of our state ready for multifaceted and efficient operation,” he added further.

North Korea To Build More Powerful Warships, Said Un

The deployment of the nuclear destroyer Choe Hyon follows missile tests overseen by the North Korean leader in April this year. This also included the development of strategic cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Kim added that Pyongyang will focus on building two surface warships every year. These ships, he said, will be upgraded versions of the Choe Hyon destroyer.

What Is Driving North Korea’s Nuclear Expansion, and How Is It Linked to US Actions?

According to experts, North Korea’s inclination for heavy nuclear weapons comes as part of its efforts to deter American influence and intervention in the region, specially in South Korea.

“The key point is that North Korea sees these weapons as part of an effort to more effectively deter or impede US military intervention on the Korean Peninsula in the event of a conflict,” Lim Eul-chul, a North Korea expert at Kyungnam University in Seoul, told AFP.

Kim said that the deployment of these ships would increase the burden on the South Korean and US militaries.

Japan Raises Alarm Over North Korea’s Nuclear Expansion At G7 Summit

It is to be noted that Washington has deployed around 28,500 troops in South Korea to assist the nation’s defences against North Korea.

Apart from its tensions with South Korea, the North Korean leader has also been intensifying efforts to bolster the country’s navy in eastern waters near Japan.

Japan has flagged its concerns over the increase in North Korea’s nuclear weapons at the G7 Summit 2026 in France.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi requested other nations for a collective action to complete the denuclearisation of North Korea.

“The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the principle of the complete denuclearisation of North Korea. She expressed concern over various issues related to North Korea, including its nuclear and missile development and military buildup, as well as cryptocurrency theft,” Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.