Big relief for India after Iran-US peace deal as issues 60-day license for countries to buy Iranian oil

India could benefit from lower oil prices and improved energy security after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil sales as part of a 60-day roadmap towards a final peace agreement with Iran.

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Motorists queue up to refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump amid reports of fuel shortage following a recent increase in petrol prices, in Thane, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Iran-US peace deal: In a matter of good news for India, the US Treasury has issued a 60-day license permitting countries to continue purchasing Iranian oil. The update is big for India as it provides temporary relief from sanctions restrictions to the importers of crude oil from Iran. For those unversed, Iran was one of biggest exporters of crude oil to India before it was put under US sanctions. Here are all the details you need to know about the 60-day license issued by the the US administration regarding Iranian oil deals.

Vance unveils plan for Iran funds after Iran-US peace deal

In a related development, US Vice President J D Vance on Monday outlined a proposal that could see any future release of frozen Iranian assets used to purchase American agricultural products, presenting the idea as a potential component of a broader agreement emerging from ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

The proposal, disclosed during a briefing in Burgenstock, Switzerland, marks one of the clearest indications yet of how the Trump administration is thinking about the economic dimension of a possible deal with Iran, a report by IANS news agency said.

What has been decided on use of frozen Iranian funds?

While much of the focus has been on nuclear inspections, regional security and the Strait of Hormuz, Vance revealed that negotiators had also discussed mechanisms to govern the use of frozen Iranian funds if sanctions-related restrictions are eased in the future.

Also read: Will India gain from lower crude oil prices as the US-Iran Hormuz pact gets signed? Explained

“One of the other things that we wanted to do … we wanted to make sure that we set up a process where if we ever unfreeze Iranian assets, we can ensure that those, that that money, that Iranian money, goes to help the people of Iran and not to fund terrorism,” Vance said.

Also read: ‘Iran-US memorandum has never been….’: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi makes big statement after Trump’s claims

The Vice President said discussions involving Qatar had produced a framework under which any future release of Iranian funds would be tightly monitored.

“Jared Kushner actually came up with a very interesting solution with the Qataris,” Vance said.

(With inputs from agencies)