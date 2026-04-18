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Big relief for India as US renews waiver allowing sale of sanctioned Russian oil, new deadline is...

Big relief for India as US renews waiver allowing sale of sanctioned Russian oil, new deadline is…

Russian Oil sanctions lifted: The United States has extended by a month a waiver from sanctions to allow countries to buy petroleum products from Russia.

Big relief for India as US renews waiver allowing sale of sanctioned Russian oil, new deadline is...

The United States has reversed its earlier stance and renewed a short-term sanctions waiver allowing countries like India to continue buying Russian oil. This decision comes just two days after the US stated that it would not extend the exemption. According to the US Treasury Department, a fresh temporary waiver has been issued permitting the sale and transport of sanctioned Russian oil stranded at sea. This move is taken with an aim to stabilise global energy markets shaken by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Has the US extended a waiver allowing the sale of sanctioned Russian oil?

The license, issued on Friday (local time), allows countries to purchase Russian crude and petroleum products loaded onto vessels as of April 17, with authorisation valid through May 16. Earlier, the previous 30-day waiver was scheduled to expire on April 11, 2026. Now, it will be valid till May 16, 2026.

What is the latest deadline related to the extension?

As per the license issued on the official website of the Treasury department, “(a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions prohibited by the above-listed authorities that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Russian Federation origin loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked under the above-listed authorities, on or before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 17, 2026, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, May 16, 2026.”

What does the waiver mention about Iran, Cuba, and North Korea?

Meanwhile, the waiver maintains strict exclusions involving transactions with Iran, Cuba, and North Korea. “(b) This general license does not authorize: (1) Any transaction involving a person located in or organized under the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Cuba, the Covered Regions of Ukraine, as defined by E.O. 14065, the Crimea Region of Ukraine, as defined by E.O. 13685, or any entity that is owned or controlled by or in a joint venture with such persons;” the release stated.

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To recall our readers, United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Wednesday said that the US will not renew the general license that allowed limited transactions involving Russian and Iranian oil amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. He stated, “We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil and Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water before March 11th. All that has been used.”

Is the Strait of Hormuz Open or Closed?

The United States has extended by a month a waiver from sanctions to allow countries to buy petroleum products from Russia. At present, the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for all commercial vessels.

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