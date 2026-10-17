Big relief for India! Trump waives Russia-related tariffs that threatened 100% duties on New Delhi; What it means for India’s oil trade

Trump has waived several Russia-related sanctions and tariff measures, offering potential relief to India and China over their purchases of Russian oil. The move comes ahead of the planned implementation of measures that could have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian energy.

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Big relief for India! Trump waives Russia-related tariffs that threatened 100% duties on New Delhi; What it means for India's oil trade (Image: ANI/File)

US President Donald Trump has waived several sanctions, restrictions and tariffs linked to Russia, offering temporary relief to countries such as India and China that buy Russian oil and gas. Trump signed an executive order on Friday, October 16, just two days before key tariff measures under the new law were due to take effect. He said the decision was in the national interest of the United States.

“I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States,” Trump said in the order.

The move came less than a month after Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law on September 18. The legislation gave the US president the power to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas under certain conditions.

India was among the countries facing the risk of higher tariffs because it remains a major buyer of Russian crude oil. China was also potentially exposed to the proposed measures. The waiver pauses several provisions of the law, but it does not mean that all existing US sanctions against Russia have been removed.

Why the decision matters for India

India has increased its purchases of Russian crude oil since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022. Western sanctions and changes in global energy trade led Russian suppliers to offer oil at attractive prices, making it an important source for Indian refiners.

Buying Russian oil has helped Indian companies manage their crude supply and control input costs. Since India imports a large share of the oil it consumes, any major rise in international prices or import costs can affect fuel prices, inflation and the country’s trade balance.

The threat of additional US tariffs had raised concerns that Indian exports to the American market could become more expensive. Under the new law, Washington could impose duties of up to 100 per cent on goods from certain countries that continue purchasing Russian-origin oil or gas.

Trump’s latest order removes that immediate threat from the provisions covered by the waiver. However, the US administration can review the situation and restore the measures if it decides further action is necessary.

What does the new US order say?

The executive order allows Trump to waive several sanctions, restrictions and tariff provisions under the Graham Act. The president said he had informed Congress that the decision was necessary in the national interest.

The order also directs US officials to monitor purchases of Russian oil and gas and activities that may help countries avoid existing sanctions. This means the relief may not be permanent, and the US could take further action depending on developments.

Trump’s changing approach towards Russia

The decision comes amid a shift in Trump’s approach to Moscow and the war in Ukraine. While the US has used economic pressure to limit Russia’s ability to fund its war, Trump has also pursued negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has publicly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and questioned his leadership. The latest waiver has added to questions about how Washington plans to balance pressure on Russia with its economic and diplomatic interests.