Big Relief For Foreign Workers Amid Layoffs, Spouses Of H-1B Visa Holders Can Now Work In US; Deets Here

The H1B visa programme is designed to allow skilled foreign workers to come to the United States and work for American companies.

Washington: In a big relief for foreign workers, specially Indians in the US tech sector, a judge has ruled that spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the United States. In the process, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed a lawsuit filed by Save Jobs USA which had approached the court to dismiss the Obama-era regulation that gave employment authorization cards to spouses of certain categories of H-1B visa holders.

In her order, Judge Chutkan said the primary contention of Save Jobs USA is that Congress has never granted the Department of Homeland Security authority to allow foreign nationals, like H-4 visa-holders, to work during their stay in the United States.

Tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft had opposed the lawsuit. The US has so far issued nearly 1,00,000 work authorisations to spouses of H-1B workers, a significantly large number of whom are Indians.

The H1B visa programme is designed to allow skilled foreign workers to come to the United States and work for American companies. However, until recently, H1B spouses were not allowed to work, which often placed a significant financial burden on families.

“With the court’s decision to allow H1B visa holders’ spouses to work, thousands of families across the country will be able to breathe a little easier. This decision will provide much-needed relief to families who have been struggling to make ends meet and it will help to ensure that these families can stay together and thrive,” Ajay Bhutoria, a prominent community leader and advocate for immigrant rights said.

“Allowing H1B spouses to work is not just a matter of economic fairness, but it is also a matter of family unity and stability. I applaud the court’s decision, and I hope that this is just the first step towards a more compassionate and equitable immigration system,” he said.

Earlier, US president Joe Biden’s advisory sub-committee had recommended extending the grace period of H1B visa holders to 180 days from 60 days

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had said it is wrong to assume that fired workers holding H-1B visa has to leave the country within 60 days and that they have multiple options to stay.

In a letter to the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, USCIS Director Ur M Jaddou said, “When non-immigrant workers are laid off, they may not be aware of their options and may, in some instances, wrongly assume that they have no option but to leave the country within 60 days.

“The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies(FIIDS), which has been working for laid-off H-1B visa holders, had recently written to USCIS about the impacts of recent technology sector layoffs and sought an increase to the up to 60-day grace period.

It said it recognizes the contributions made to the United States by talented foreign-born workers, including in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

